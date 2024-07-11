Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Avery Dennison (AVY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Avery Dennison (AVY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avery Dennison is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avery Dennison is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AVY has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 2.8% on average. As we can see, Avery Dennison is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dover Corporation (DOV). The stock is up 16.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Dover Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Avery Dennison belongs to the Office Supplies industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #206 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.3% so far this year, so AVY is performing better in this area.

Dover Corporation, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #56. The industry has moved +2.5% so far this year.

Avery Dennison and Dover Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

