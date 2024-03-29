Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is one of 226 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ATMU has returned 37.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 12.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Atmus Filtration Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Packaging Corp. (PKG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.5%.

The consensus estimate for Packaging Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Atmus Filtration Technologies is a member of the Pollution Control industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that ATMU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Packaging Corp. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved +7.7% year to date.

Atmus Filtration Technologies and Packaging Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

