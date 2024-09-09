Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atmus Filtration Technologies is one of 219 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atmus Filtration Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATMU's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ATMU has returned 38.7% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 3.4%. This means that Atmus Filtration Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Avery Dennison (AVY). The stock is up 7.3% year-to-date.

In Avery Dennison's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Pollution Control industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.3% so far this year, so ATMU is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Avery Dennison belongs to the Office Supplies industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved +0.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Atmus Filtration Technologies and Avery Dennison as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

