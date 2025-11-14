Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Atlas Copco (ATLKY) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Copco AB is one of 186 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atlas Copco AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATLKY's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ATLKY has gained about 10.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 4.7% on average. This shows that Atlas Copco AB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

AB SKF (SKFRY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.6%.

Over the past three months, AB SKF's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 40%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlas Copco AB belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.1% so far this year, meaning that ATLKY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, AB SKF falls under the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Atlas Copco AB and AB SKF as they could maintain their solid performance.

