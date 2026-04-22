Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Astec Industries (ASTE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Astec Industries (ASTE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Astec Industries is one of 182 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Astec Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTE's full-year earnings has moved 14.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ASTE has returned about 32.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 15.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Astec Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DISCO CORP (DSCSY). The stock is up 50.8% year-to-date.

For DISCO CORP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Astec Industries belongs to the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 33.7% this year, meaning that ASTE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

DISCO CORP, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Material Handling industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved -9.3% so far this year.

Astec Industries and DISCO CORP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.