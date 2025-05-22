Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Assa Abloy (ASAZY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Assa Abloy AB (ASAZY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Assa Abloy AB is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 190 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assa Abloy AB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASAZY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ASAZY has moved about 8.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 3.1% on average. This shows that Assa Abloy AB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HITACHI CONSTR (HTCMY). The stock has returned 35.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, HITACHI CONSTR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assa Abloy AB belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.2% so far this year, so ASAZY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, HITACHI CONSTR falls under the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.8%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Assa Abloy AB and HITACHI CONSTR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

