Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ashtead Group (ASHTY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ashtead Group PLC is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ashtead Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASHTY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ASHTY has gained about 22.4% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 6.3%. This means that Ashtead Group PLC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Bouygues (BOUYF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.2%.

For Bouygues, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ashtead Group PLC is a member of the Industrial Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.2% so far this year, so ASHTY is performing better in this area. Bouygues is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Ashtead Group PLC and Bouygues. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

