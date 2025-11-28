Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is one of 186 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMBP's full-year earnings has moved 5.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AMBP has returned 24.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 6.5% on average. As we can see, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Crown Holdings (CCK). The stock is up 17.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Crown Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. belongs to the Containers - Metal and Glass industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5% so far this year, so AMBP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Crown Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and Crown Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.