Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 190 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMBP's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMBP has moved about 28.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 0.4% on average. This shows that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Crown Holdings (CCK). The stock is up 20.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Crown Holdings' current year EPS has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a member of the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, so AMBP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Crown Holdings falls under the Containers - Metal and Glass industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.4%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and Crown Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.