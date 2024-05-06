Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AptarGroup (ATR) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has AptarGroup (ATR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AptarGroup is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ATR has gained about 18.8% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 6.6%. This means that AptarGroup is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

AZZ (AZZ) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.1%.

For AZZ, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AptarGroup is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5% so far this year, so ATR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AZZ, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved +15.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track AptarGroup and AZZ. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.