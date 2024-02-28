Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AptarGroup (ATR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AptarGroup (ATR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AptarGroup is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 227 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ATR has returned 13.5% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 4.9%. This means that AptarGroup is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

DISCO CORP (DSCSY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 26.2%.

For DISCO CORP, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.9% so far this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DISCO CORP, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Material Handling industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved +10.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on AptarGroup and DISCO CORP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DISCO CORP (DSCSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.