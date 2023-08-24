Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AptarGroup (ATR) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AptarGroup (ATR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AptarGroup is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 9.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ATR has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 8.7% on average. This shows that AptarGroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DMC Global (BOOM). The stock is up 26.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, DMC Global's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AptarGroup is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.1% this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

DMC Global, however, belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +20.3% so far this year.

AptarGroup and DMC Global could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

