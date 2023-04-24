Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging AptarGroup (ATR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AptarGroup (ATR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

AptarGroup is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ATR has moved about 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 0.6%. This shows that AptarGroup is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY). The stock has returned 15.3% year-to-date.

In Brambles Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.2% this year, meaning that ATR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Brambles Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on AptarGroup and Brambles Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

