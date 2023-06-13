Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Applied Industrial Technologies is one of 217 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Applied Industrial Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AIT has returned 7.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 4.9%. This means that Applied Industrial Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Assa Abloy AB (ASAZY). The stock is up 11.8% year-to-date.

In Assa Abloy AB's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Applied Industrial Technologies is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.9% this year, meaning that AIT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Assa Abloy AB, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 22-stock industry is ranked #99. The industry has moved +1.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Applied Industrial Technologies and Assa Abloy AB. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

