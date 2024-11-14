Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Apogee Enterprises (APOG) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Apogee Enterprises is one of 213 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APOG has moved about 58.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 19.3%. This means that Apogee Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 85.5%.

In Atmus Filtration Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Apogee Enterprises is a member of the Glass Products industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.3% so far this year, so APOG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Atmus Filtration Technologies belongs to the Pollution Control industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #174. The industry has moved +33.9% year to date.

Apogee Enterprises and Atmus Filtration Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

