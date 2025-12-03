Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Andritz (ADRZY) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Andritz (ADRZY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Andritz is one of 187 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ADRZY has returned about 47.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.3% on average. This means that Andritz is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN). The stock has returned 120% year-to-date.

For Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 500% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #205 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3% so far this year, meaning that ADRZY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.9%.

Andritz and Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Andritz (ADRZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.