Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Andritz (ADRZY) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Andritz (ADRZY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Andritz is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 189 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ADRZY has returned about 43.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 0.9%. This shows that Andritz is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Greif (GEF). The stock is up 3.5% year-to-date.

For Greif, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.2% so far this year, meaning that ADRZY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Greif falls under the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Andritz and Greif as they could maintain their solid performance.

Andritz (ADRZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

