Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Andritz (ADRZY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Andritz (ADRZY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Andritz is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 192 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Andritz is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADRZY's full-year earnings has moved 5.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ADRZY has returned 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 14.6% on average. This shows that Andritz is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, DNOW (DNOW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16%.

In DNOW's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Andritz belongs to the Industrial Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.3% this year, meaning that ADRZY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, DNOW falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #135. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Andritz and DNOW as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

