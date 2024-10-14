Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Amcor (AMCR) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amcor (AMCR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amcor is one of 212 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amcor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AMCR has moved about 16.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 14.5%. This means that Amcor is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Brady (BRC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.7%.

In Brady's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amcor belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17% this year, meaning that AMCR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brady, however, belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #180. The industry has moved +28.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amcor and Brady as they could maintain their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amcor PLC (AMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brady Corporation (BRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.