Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Albany International (AIN) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Albany International (AIN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Albany International is one of 219 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Albany International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIN's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AIN has returned 11.2% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -12.6%. This shows that Albany International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). The stock has returned 22.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies' current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Albany International belongs to the Textile - Products industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.5% this year, meaning that AIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Applied Industrial Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #139. The industry has moved -15.6% so far this year.

Albany International and Applied Industrial Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

