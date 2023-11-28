Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Alarm.com (ALRM) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Alarm.com Holdings is one of 215 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alarm.com Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALRM's full-year earnings has moved 31.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ALRM has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 5.8% on average. This shows that Alarm.com Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AptarGroup (ATR). The stock is up 15.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AptarGroup's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alarm.com Holdings belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, so ALRM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #75. The industry has moved -0.6% year to date.

Alarm.com Holdings and AptarGroup could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.