Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Alamo Group (ALG) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Alamo Group (ALG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alamo Group is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 215 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Alamo Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALG's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ALG has returned about 31% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 5.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Alamo Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.2%.

For Atlas Copco AB, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alamo Group belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.1% this year, meaning that ALG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Atlas Copco AB belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #137. The industry has moved +12% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Alamo Group and Atlas Copco AB as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.