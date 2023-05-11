Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Alamo Group (ALG) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alamo Group (ALG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alamo Group is one of 217 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alamo Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALG's full-year earnings has moved 21.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALG has returned 28.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Alamo Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AptarGroup (ATR). The stock is up 8.8% year-to-date.

In AptarGroup's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alamo Group belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 11.2% so far this year, so ALG is performing better in this area.

AptarGroup, however, belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #59. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Alamo Group and AptarGroup. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

