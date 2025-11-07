Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ADT (ADT) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ADT (ADT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ADT is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 186 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ADT has returned 18.1% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 7.1%. As we can see, ADT is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Kennametal (KMT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.5%.

For Kennametal, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ADT belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.9% this year, meaning that ADT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kennametal, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #179. The industry has moved +0.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track ADT and Kennametal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

