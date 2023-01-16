Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ADT (ADT) This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ADT (ADT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

ADT is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ADT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADT's full-year earnings has moved 242.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ADT has returned about 7.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have lost about 6.2% on average. This means that ADT is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Tetra Tech (TTEK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.3%.

In Tetra Tech's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ADT belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.3% so far this year, meaning that ADT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tetra Tech, however, belongs to the Pollution Control industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #31. The industry has moved -8.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to ADT and Tetra Tech as they could maintain their solid performance.

