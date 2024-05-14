Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging ABB (ABBNY) This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ABB (ABBNY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ABB is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBNY's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ABBNY has returned about 18.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 9.3% on average. This shows that ABB is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bodycote (BYPLF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.6%.

For Bodycote, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ABB is a member of the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.9% so far this year, so ABBNY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bodycote, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #15. The industry has moved +12.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track ABB and Bodycote. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ABB Ltd (ABBNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bodycote (BYPLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.