Are Income-Share Agreements A Good Idea?

Student loans are not exactly the most popular debt product on the market.

As student debt skyrockets and millions of Americans struggle to repay their balances, it’s not surprising that some incoming college students would look for an alternative. If you need help funding your education but would prefer to avoid student loans, income-share agreements (ISAs) could be an option.

Is an ISA a clever way to avoid student loans, or just another way to rack up debt? We’ve got the answers you need below.

What Is an Income-Share Agreement?

An ISA is an alternative to traditional student loans. When you take out student loans, you agree to a certain timeline, payoff date and interest rate. After you graduate, you start making payments based on the amount you borrowed, plus interest.

Like their name suggests, income-share agreements base your monthly payment on your income. The amount due every month will be a percentage of your monthly income, ranging from 2% to 10%, for a predetermined length of time. Many ISA companies limit how much you’ll pay in total. If you reach that limit before the term is over, then the ISA will be satisfied.

Most ISAs also have a minimum income requirement before they start charging a monthly payment. If your income falls below that threshold, you won’t owe any payments. However, the months where you don’t make a payment will not count toward your total term.

How ISAs Work

Some colleges have their own proprietary ISAs, while others let students use ISAs from third-party providers. In many cases, colleges that offer ISAs directly require the student to max out their federal student loans before they become eligible for an ISA.

Universities may also have other requirements. For example, the University of Utah only offers ISAs to students who are within a year of completing their degree and have reached the federal student loan limit.

Most ISAs provide a grace period after graduation, during which time no payments will be due. This is similar to the student loan grace period.

If you declare bankruptcy, ISAs may be more easily discharged than regular student loans—but don’t go into an ISA expecting that you can file bankruptcy at any time. Regulations on ISAs are subject to change, and at some point they may become harder to discharge in bankruptcy.

Unlike private student loans, ISAs do not require a parent to act as co-signer if you have no credit or poor credit. This can make them a good option for students whose parents are unwilling or unable to co-sign.

Drawbacks to Income-Share Agreements

Before signing up for an ISA, it’s important to understand the risks and downsides.

Monthly Payments Can Be Hard to Predict

Because ISA payments are based on your income, it’s impossible to know how much you’ll pay on a monthly basis, or in total, compared to traditional student loans. That’s because you don’t know how much your salary will be.

The only way to estimate how much you might pay with an ISA is to find what percentage of your income the ISA will charge and use average salary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and sites like Glassdoor and PayScale. Unfortunately, it’s often hard to predict how salaries will change in the future.

Students with a high salary potential may end up paying much more with an ISA than if they took out a traditional student loan. This is why ISAs are generally a better choice for those who expect to earn a modest income for the duration of their repayment timeline.

Fewer Deferment Options than Federal Loans

Borrowers who choose ISAs instead of federal loans should be aware that there are fewer deferment and forbearance options.

ISAs generally do not require a monthly payment when the income drops below a certain threshold, but they rarely make exceptions if your other expenses increase. This is the major difference between ISAs and regular student loans, which may have more lenient deferment and forbearance programs.

No Tax Deduction Available

Borrowers with federal or private student loans who meet income requirements can deduct up to $2,500 worth of interest on their taxes. This deduction is possible no matter whether you itemize or take the standard deduction. But because ISAs technically don’t charge interest, you won’t get any tax breaks.

Alternatives to Income-Share Agreements

Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Borrowers with federal student loans have access to income-driven repayment plans. Like ISAs, these repayment options base the monthly payment on a borrower’s income. The federal government currently offers four different kinds of income-driven repayment plans.

All of these plans will forgive any remaining balance after a certain period of time, usually 20 or 25 years. You’ll owe taxes on the forgiven amount, but that will still be less than repaying the entire balance.

Plus, if you’re unemployed or earning a low wage, your monthly payment may be as low as $0. Those months will still count toward your total forgiveness term.

Apply for Forgiveness Programs

If you’re worried about affording student loan payments after graduation, there are forgiveness programs you may be eligible for.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program is the most popular option for borrowers with federal student loans. After making 120 payments while working for a qualifying public service employer, any remaining loan balance will be forgiven. You also won’t have to pay taxes on the forgiven balance.

This program is available to borrowers with federal student loans who work for the government or an eligible nonprofit. You don’t have to work for the same organization for the entire span, but only payments made while working in a qualifying position will count toward PSLF.

While working toward PSLF, borrowers have to use an income-driven repayment plan. This will also keep their monthly payments low.

There are state-based forgiveness programs for teachers, doctors, lawyers, nurses and other professionals. Some employers also offer student loan repayment assistance as a benefit to their workers.

Refinance Private Loans

If you take out private student loans instead of an ISA, you can refinance to for a lower interest rate after graduation if you qualify. You can refinance student loans as often as you want.

How ISAs Compare to Private Student Loans

When students max out their federal student loans, they often resort to private student loans to fund the rest of their education expenses. These loans almost always have higher interest rates and fewer deferment and forbearance options than federal loans.

ISAs may be a less expensive alternative to private student loans, but you can always refinance private student loans to a lower interest rate if you have a good credit score and stable income.

Once you have the ISA, on the other hand, you’re stuck with it. There’s no way to minimize your payments or get a lower percentage of your salary taken out.

Be Careful When Choosing an Income-Share Agreement

If your school gives you the option to use an ISA, try to find one with the best terms that charges the lowest percentage of your income.

If you pick an ISA that takes a 10% cut of your income, you won’t be able to switch it out for an ISA that only takes 5%. Do your research and see whether an ISA makes sense over a traditional student loan. If you haven’t already maxed out your federal student loans, make sure to do so—to take advantage of the various federal loan benefits— before taking out an ISA.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.