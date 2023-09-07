Are Hybrids Losing Their Appeal in the Age of Pure EVs?

Around 25 years back, Toyota TM revolutionized the auto market with Prius — a groundbreaking hybrid car that melded a gasoline engine with an electric motor to increase fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. This revolutionary car set the stage for the rise of hybrids. But with the ever-evolving dynamics of the auto industry and the massive push toward electric vehicles (EVs), are hybrids still a popular choice among car shoppers? The short answer is yes.

Hybrid’s Resilience Amid EV Wave

Despite the massive investment and enthusiasm around all-electric vehicles, hybrids continue to find favor among consumers. Hybrids remain a mainstream choice, thanks to their dual benefits of fuel savings and reduced carbon footprint without the hassles of EV charging or range anxiety. Many would-be EV purchasers are plagued by range anxiety and concerns about charging infrastructure, especially in cities where home charging might be a logistical challenge. As Michelle Krebs of Cox Automotive points out, hybrids draw the attention of nearly 20% of all new car shoppers, while only 11% consider EVs.

Hybrids have undeniably penetrated every vehicle segment, catering to a broad spectrum of consumer needs. Major automakers, including Toyota, Ford F, and Stellantis STLA, have aggressive plans to produce and market hundreds of thousands of hybrid vehicles in the coming years. Their reasoning is quite clear — hybrids serve as a bridge for consumers not yet ready to fully embrace EVs.

Toyota's Prius once reigned supreme but today's hybrid landscape boasts an impressive array of choices, spanning SUVs, pickup trucks and even sports cars. From the sporty Corvette E-Ray to the functional Toyota Sienna minivan and Ford's Maverick pickup and hybrid version of F-150, the market has embraced diversification of hybrid options. Interestingly, SUV hybrids, like Toyota's RAV-4 and Highlander, have seen greater sales than smaller hybrid cars, reflecting the broader consumer shift toward SUVs.

All in all, even while all-electric vehicles have become the new vanguard, hybrids continue to dominate sales with a plethora of options and are far from obsolete. Market predictions by S&P Global Mobility suggest that hybrids will constitute 24% of U.S. new vehicle sales by 2028, more than tripling over the next five years. This projected growth is indicative of the enduring appeal of hybrids.

The Environmental Debate: Are Hybrids Helping or Hindering?

Hybrids' environmental efficacy is currently under debate. While hybrids are making their mark in dealerships, the environmental community, once ardent supporters of hybrids, now view them as potentially counterproductive in the broader fight against climate change. Although hybrids undeniably offer a significant improvement over traditional gasoline vehicles, many environmentalists argue they are just a pitstop on the road to a cleaner and greener future. Climate advocates have shifted their focus away from improving the efficiency of gas-powered cars and are pushing for a more radical transition to all-electric models.

This transition, however, presents significant challenges, ranging from the mass manufacturing of electric vehicles to the procurement of essential battery minerals and the widespread expansion of charging networks. Environmentalists argue that the substantial investments and engineering expertise directed toward hybrids are diverting resources away from the advancement of pure electric vehicles, thereby impeding a swift EV shift.

TM, F & STLA’s Pro-Hybrid Stance

While automakers are fast changing gears to electric and have laid out ambitious targets to fully electrify their fleet, it is premature to dismiss hybrid technology. Auto biggies like F, TM and STLA — although going big on EVs — are also optimistic about the hybrid market and plan to produce and sell a considerable number of hybrids in the United States. These companies see hybrids as a viable alternative for consumers, both retail and commercial, who seek sustainable transportation but are not yet prepared to fully embrace electric vehicles.

Toyota, the pioneer of the hybrid revolution,remains a staunch advocate for hybrid vehicles. Despite recent indications of interest in all-electric vehicles from its new CEO, Toyota continues to argue that hybrids should play a central role in the fight against climate change. It points to the fact that hybrids are more affordable and don't necessitate charging infrastructure. Furthermore, the smaller batteries in hybrids allow for higher production volumes using the same resources. In June, Toyota launched the C-HR small SUV with a plug-in hybrid version.

On its second-quarterearnings call Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, revealed the company's plans to introduce a diverse range of new hybrid models. With Ford incurring widening losses on its EV unit and slower-than-anticipated adoption of EVs, the company is gearing up to expand its hybrid offerings, inspired by the positive reception of its existing gasoline-electric vehicles. While it remains committed to its EV efforts, it sees an opportunity to meet the needs of power-seeking, EV-cautious drivers by expanding its hybrid lineup alongside traditional internal combustion vehicles.

Similar to Ford, Stellantis maintains a strong belief in the advantages of plug-in hybrids for mainstream brands. The company has developed plug-in hybrid variants for models like the Peugeot 308, Citroen C5 X, Opel/Vauxhall Astra, and Peugeot 408. Furthermore, its acclaimed Jeep vehicles featuring 4xe plug-in hybrid technology have garnered substantial consumer interest and success. Recently, Stellantis unveiled its intentions to commence production of flex-hybrid vehicles running on a combination of ethanol and electricity in Brazil by 2024.

Final Thoughts

While hybrids may not garner the same media hype as their all-electric counterparts, they have carved a niche for themselves and are providing a transitional solution for many. Although climate champions fear that investments in hybrid technology might divert valuable resources from pure EVs, hybrids are an attractive compromise solution bridging the present with the future. As the debate continues, one thing is certain. While automakers, environmentalists, and consumers continue to shape the industry's future, hybrid vehicles are poised to play a pivotal role in the journey of sustainable transportation.

