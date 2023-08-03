Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out

Have you had enough of city life and crave a home in the suburbs? Or have you grown tired of your commute and wish you lived in the city so you could walk to the office? The differences between city and suburban living go on and on.

But what would a move cost you in terms of rent and cost of living, and how do cities and their suburbs each rank in terms of livability? A new GOBankingRates study analyzed the cost of living in a popular major city in each state alongside three suburbs, and the result was a mixed bag.

In Los Angeles, for example, your cost of living is lower in the city than in the studied suburbs. In Chicago, the opposite is true.

For the study, GOBankingRates looked at the June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index; the livability index, sourced from AreaVibes; and the Cost-of-Living Index, sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces, which takes into consideration costs such as utilities, transportation and healthcare. The higher the cost-of-living index, the more expensive the city or suburb is to live in.

Read on to learn where the big cities and suburbs rank in each state.

Huntsville, Alabama

Population: 210,081

210,081 Median Rent: $1,438.23

$1,438.23 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7

Suburbs

In Alabama, living in the suburbs will cost more than renting in Huntsville, and those living in Madison have the highest cost-of-living.

Madison

Population: 55,551

55,551 Median Rent: $1,657.01

$1,657.01 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5

Priceville

Population: 3,479

3,479 Median Rent: $1,945

$1,945 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9

Hazel Green

Population: 3,811

3,811 Median Rent: $1,642.75

$1,642.75 Livability: 67

67 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.0

Phoenix, Arizona

Population: 1,591,119

1,591,119 Median Rent: $1,814.15

$1,814.15 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 108.7

Suburbs

Even though Phoenix has the lowest median rent out of these four areas, it also has the lowest livability score.

Mesa

Population: 497,752

497,752 Median Rent: $1,820.41

$1,820.41 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 108.4

Scottsdale

Population: 238,685

238,685 Median Rent: $2,159.64

$2,159.64 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2

Tempe

Population: 178,862

178,862 Median Rent: $1,863.91

$1,863.91 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 112.6

Little Rock, Arkansas

Population: 201,893

201,893 Median Rent: $1,163.21

$1,163.21 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9

Suburbs

Little Rock, despite being a large city, has the lowest cost of living index and the lowest livability score of the four areas.

Cabot

Population: 26,411

26,411 Median Rent: $1,162.94

$1,162.94 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 84.5

Maumelle

Population: 19,070

19,070 Median Rent: $1,679.70

$1,679.70 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6

Bryant

Population: 20,399

20,399 Median Rent: $1,314.70

$1,314.70 Livability: 72

72 Cost-of-Living Index: 85.3

Los Angeles, California

Population: 3,902,440

3,902,440 Median Rent: $2,923.59

$2,923.59 Livability: 68

68 Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2

Suburbs

While Los Angeles has a median rent similar to the suburb of South Pasadena, all three suburbs have a much higher cost of living.

South Pasadena

Population: 26,837

26,837 Median Rent: $2,927.19

$2,927.19 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 223.9

Redondo Beach

Population: 70,998

70,998 Median Rent: $3,431.60

$3,431.60 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 214.8

Arcadia

Population: 56,697

56,697 Median Rent: $3,266.01

$3,266.01 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 206.7

Denver, Colorado

Population: 706,799

706,799 Median Rent: $2,085.81

$2,085.81 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 127.8

Suburbs

Unlike other states, the Lafayette suburb has a median rent below that of the much larger city of Denver, though the cost of living is higher.

Lafayette

Population: 30,307

30,307 Median Rent: $1,902.85

$1,902.85 Livability: 88

88 Cost-of-Living Index: 133.0

Broomfield

Population: 72,697

72,697 Median Rent: $2,241.36

$2,241.36 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 134.4

Parker

Population: 57,311

57,311 Median Rent: $2,387.21

$2,387.21 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Population: 148,529

148,529 Median Rent: $1,819.95

$1,819.95 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 114.3

Suburbs

Those renting in West Haven will have to pay a little more than those living in the major city of Bridgeport, but the lower cost of living makes up for it.

Milford

Population: 50,694

50,694 Median Rent: $2,190.72

$2,190.72 Livability: 88

88 Cost-of-Living Index: 121.1

Bethel

Population: 11,374

11,374 Median Rent: $2,322.50

$2,322.50 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 127.7

West Haven

Population: 55,518

55,518 Median Rent: $1,991.67

$1,991.67 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3

Wilmington, Delaware

Population: 70,926

70,926 Median Rent: $1,698.62

$1,698.62 Livability: 60

60 Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3

Suburbs

Those looking for affordable living in Delaware should avoid the Newark suburb, where both the rent and cost of living are much higher than the other three areas.

Newark

Population: 31,393

31,393 Median Rent: $2,030.86

$2,030.86 Livability: 83

83 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

New Castle

Population: 5,482

5,482 Median Rent: $1,530.42

$1,530.42 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 96.5

Dover

Population: 38,940

38,940 Median Rent: $1,619.10

$1,619.10 Livability: 67

67 Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3

Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 937,690

937,690 Median Rent: $1,711.74

$1,711.74 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 94.2

Suburbs

Smaller populations and a higher livability score make these Florida suburbs an ideal alternative to a major city.

Dunedin

Population: 36,110

36,110 Median Rent: $2,260.40

$2,260.40 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4

St. Augustine

Population: 13,994

13,994 Median Rent: $2,420.26

$2,420.26 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8

Brandon

Population: 115,330

115,330 Median Rent: $2,175.12

$2,175.12 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7

Atlanta, Georgia

Population: 492,204

492,204 Median Rent: $2,013.98

$2,013.98 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 109.4

Suburbs

Decatur has the lowest median rent of the four areas and is only second in cost of living, following behind Lawrenceville.

Decatur

Population: 24,334

24,334 Median Rent: $1,880.37

$1,880.37 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 101.8

Lawrenceville

Population: 30,299

30,299 Median Rent: $2,120.22

$2,120.22 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 99.5

Marietta

Population: 60,962

60,962 Median Rent: $1,957.32

$1,957.32 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 112.1

Honolulu, Hawaii

Population: 351,554

351,554 Median Rent: $2,375.57

$2,375.57 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 168.9

Suburbs

Hawaii is known for having a high cost of living when compared to other US states, and the suburbs are more expensive than Honolulu.

Kailua

Population: 40,402

40,402 Median Rent: $3,696.84

$3,696.84 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 220.5

Mililani

Population: 27,974

27,974 Median Rent: $2,832.29

$2,832.29 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 180.3

Waipahu

Population: 39,927

39,927 Median Rent: $2,512.83

$2,512.83 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2

Boise, Idaho

Population: 231,537

231,537 Median Rent: $1,770.72

$1,770.72 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 116.5

Suburbs

Renting in Pocatello instead of Boise will save you $700, and the cost of living is the lowest of the four areas.

Meridian

Population: 115,227

115,227 Median Rent: $2,149.98

$2,149.98 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5

Pocatello

Population: 55,865

55,865 Median Rent: $1,003.73

$1,003.73 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 86.3

Eagle

Population: 29,665

29,665 Median Rent: $1,588.64

$1,588.64 Livability: 79

79 Cost-of-Living Index: 150.0

Chicago, Illinois

Population: 2,742,119

2,742,119 Median Rent: $2,124.42

$2,124.42 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 107.4

Suburbs

With Chicago's high median rent and high cost of living, moving to the suburbs could help keep costs down.

Aurora

Population: 183,447

183,447 Median Rent: $2,013.89

$2,013.89 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 89.1

Normal

Population: 53,446

53,446 Median Rent: $903.14

$903.14 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 82.3

Bloomington

Population: 78,372

78,372 Median Rent: $1,191.64

$1,191.64 Livability: 86

86 Cost-of-Living Index: 82.4

Indianapolis, Indiana

Population: 880,104

880,104 Median Rent: $1,408.55

$1,408.55 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 84.9

Suburbs

All three Indiana suburbs are more expensive than the main city of Indianapolis -- both in median rent and in cost of living.

Noblesville

Population: 68,885

68,885 Median Rent: $1,769.81

$1,769.81 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 98.7

Carmel

Population: 98,137

98,137 Median Rent: $1,779.96

$1,779.96 Livability: 83

83 Cost-of-Living Index: 114.5

Fishers

Population: 97,154

97,154 Median Rent: $1,928.96

$1,928.96 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4

Des Moines, Iowa

Population: 213,545

213,545 Median Rent: $1,097.36

$1,097.36 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 78.7

Suburbs

When it comes to livability, the Ankeny suburb has the highest score, but it also has the highest rent at $400 more than the next highest.

Ankeny

Population: 66,346

66,346 Median Rent: $1,536.73

$1,536.73 Livability: 92

92 Cost-of-Living Index: 92.2

Ames

Population: 65,522

65,522 Median Rent: $1,010.34

$1,010.34 Livability: 90

90 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.3

Coralville

Population: 22,226

22,226 Median Rent: $954.00

$954.00 Livability: 88

88 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6

Wichita, Kansas

Population: 394,574

394,574 Median Rent: $1,034.26

$1,034.26 Livability: 66

66 Cost-of-Living Index: 81.6

Suburbs

Kansas suburbs are ideal for the cost-conscious -- all three have a lower median rent and a lower cost of living than Wichita, while also having higher livability scores.

Salina

Population: 46,896

46,896 Median Rent: $923.33

$923.33 Livability: 73

73 Cost-of-Living Index: 74.5

Hutchinson

Population: 40,202

40,202 Median Rent: $737.30

$737.30 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 72.0

Emporia

Population: 24,220

24,220 Median Rent: $566.25

$566.25 Livability: 73

73 Cost-of-Living Index: 73.7

Louisville, Kentucky

Population: 630,260

630,260 Median Rent: $1,350.89

$1,350.89 Livability: 60

60 Cost-of-Living Index: 89.7

Suburbs

These Kentucky suburbs have lower median rents and higher livability scores than the major city of Louisville, and only St. Matthews has a higher cost of living.

St. Matthews

Population: 17,588

17,588 Median Rent: $1,168.90

$1,168.90 Livability: 86

86 Cost-of-Living Index: 102.6

Owensboro

Population: 59,839

59,839 Median Rent: $1,145.83

$1,145.83 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 80.2

Frankfort

Population: 28,479

28,479 Median Rent: $836.63

$836.63 Livability: 91

91 Cost-of-Living Index: 79.4

New Orleans, Louisiana

Population: 383,974

383,974 Median Rent: $1,716.90

$1,716.90 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 101.6

Suburbs

The suburb of Mandeville has the highest cost of living, with the Metairie suburb close behind.

Metairie

Population: 140,590

140,590 Median Rent: $1,860.20

$1,860.20 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

Kenner

Population: 66,411

66,411 Median Rent: $1,924.72

$1,924.72 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 97.2

Mandeville

Population: 12,985

12,985 Median Rent: $1,530.13

$1,530.13 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 104.1

Portland, Maine

Population: 68,063

68,063 Median Rent: $2,349.19

$2,349.19 Livability: 83

83 Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9

Suburbs

Renting and living in Portland tends to be more expensive than in the suburbs.

Brunswick

Population: 16,554

16,554 Median Rent: $1,996.57

$1,996.57 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4

Westbrook

Population: 20,074

20,074 Median Rent: $2,162.22

$2,162.22 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8

Saco

Population: 20,203

20,203 Median Rent: $1,843.33

$1,843.33 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4

Baltimore, Maryland

Population: 592,211

592,211 Median Rent: $1,681.44

$1,681.44 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 91.3

Suburbs

Of these four areas, the major city of Baltimore has the lowest median rent and cost of living, making the suburbs the more expensive choice.

Bel Air

Population: 10,663

10,663 Median Rent: $1,863.06

$1,863.06 Livability: 89

89 Cost-of-Living Index: 111.2

Perry Hall

Population: 29,165

29,165 Median Rent: $2,128.00

$2,128.00 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 110.4

Towson

Population: 59,014

59,014 Median Rent: $1,918.12

$1,918.12 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 115.6

Boston, Massachusetts

Population: 672,814

672,814 Median Rent: $3,156.66

$3,156.66 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 153.4

Suburbs

Unlike Maryland, renting in a major city like Boston in Massachusetts will run higher than renting in the suburbs.

Winchester

Population: 22,875

22,875 Median Rent: $2,424.17

$2,424.17 Livability: 91

91 Cost-of-Living Index: 204.3

Lexington

Population: 34,235

34,235 Median Rent: $2,963.00

$2,963.00 Livability: 92

92 Cost-of-Living Index: 213.0

Arlington

Population: 46,045

46,045 Median Rent: $2,717.08

$2,717.08 Livability: 89

89 Cost-of-Living Index: 171.2

Detroit, Michigan

Population: 645,658

645,658 Median Rent: $1,274.82

$1,274.82 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 88.7

Suburbs

While Clawson has the lowest median rent, the other two suburbs have the highest median rents. The cost of living overall is higher in the suburbs.

Clawson

Population: 11,482

11,482 Median Rent: $1,256.90

$1,256.90 Livability: 91

91 Cost-of-Living Index: 95.6

Berkley

Population: 15,234

15,234 Median Rent: $1,712.38

$1,712.38 Livability: 90

90 Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2

Birmingham

Population: 21,728

21,728 Median Rent: $1,650.00

$1,650.00 Livability: 89

89 Cost-of-Living Index: 133.8

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Population: 425,091

425,091 Median Rent: $1,625.37

$1,625.37 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0

Suburbs

The Falcon Heights suburb has the lowest median rent and the highest livability score compared to the other three areas.

Falcon Heights

Population: 5,388

5,388 Median Rent: $1,327.50

$1,327.50 Livability: 91

91 Cost-of-Living Index: 108.9

Champlin

Population: 23,877

23,877 Median Rent: $1,793.40

$1,793.40 Livability: 89

89 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.4

Rosemount

Population: 25,513

25,513 Median Rent: $1,641.13

$1,641.13 Livability: 88

88 Cost-of-Living Index: 109.2

Jackson, Mississippi

Population: 156,803

156,803 Median Rent: $1,143.41

$1,143.41 Livability: 63

63 Cost-of-Living Index: 81.8

Suburbs

Living in Jackon is the more affordable option with the cheapest median rent and the lowest cost of living.

Brandon

Population: 24,887

24,887 Median Rent: $1,733.62

$1,733.62 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7

Madison

Population: 27,459

27,459 Median Rent: $1,896.43

$1,896.43 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5

Flowood

Population: 10,019

10,019 Median Rent: $1,721.10

$1,721.10 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7

Kansas City, Missouri

Population: 502,597

502,597 Median Rent: $1,338.76

$1,338.76 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 87.9

Suburbs

For the most part, rent and livability in the suburbs is higher than in Kansas City.

Blue Springs

Population: 58,265

58,265 Median Rent: $1,622.86

$1,622.86 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 94.4

Independence

Population: 122,230

122,230 Median Rent: $1,267.85

$1,267.85 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 85.5

Lee's Summit

Population: 100,772

100,772 Median Rent: $1,576.75

$1,576.75 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3

Billings, Montana

Population: 115,689

115,689 Median Rent: $1,400.60

$1,400.60 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 93.4

Suburbs

Staying outside of the city will save you in rent, and in the suburb of Great Falls, you'll have a lower cost of living as well.

Laurel

Population: 7,164

7,164 Median Rent: $1,400.50

$1,400.50 Livability: 69

69 Cost-of-Living Index: 95.7

Helena

Population: 32,060

32,060 Median Rent: $1,306.67

$1,306.67 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4

Great Falls

Population: 60,381

60,381 Median Rent: $1,106.73

$1,106.73 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 87.4

Omaha, Nebraska

Population: 488,059

488,059 Median Rent: $1,338.78

$1,338.78 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 89.8

Suburbs

Living in the Gretna suburb comes with the highest cost of living and the lowest livability score.

Gretna

Population: 5,106

5,106 Median Rent: $1,523.25

$1,523.25 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

Papillion

Population: 23,875

23,875 Median Rent: $1,620.80

$1,620.80 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4

Bellevue

Population: 62,888

62,888 Median Rent: $1,284.84

$1,284.84 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 91.7

Las Vegas, Nevada

Population: 634,786

634,786 Median Rent: $1,774.34

$1,774.34 Livability: 83

83 Cost-of-Living Index: 111.0

Suburbs

While the median rent in Las Vegas is pretty high, it's still lower than the median rent in Henderson.

Winchester

Population: 36,307

36,307 Median Rent: $1,674.56

$1,674.56 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 118.0

Paradise

Population: 189,852

189,852 Median Rent: $1,376.50

$1,376.50 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.2

Henderson

Population: 311,250

311,250 Median Rent: $1,878.93

$1,878.93 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 116.6

Manchester, New Hampshire

Population: 114,730

114,730 Median Rent: $1,908.63

$1,908.63 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.3

Suburbs

The Nashua suburb is more expensive than the major city of Manchester, both in median rent and cost of living.

Concord

Population: 43,552

43,552 Median Rent: $1,559.80

$1,559.80 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1

Nashua

Population: 90,659

90,659 Median Rent: $2,065.88

$2,065.88 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 111.6

Derry

Population: 23,571

23,571 Median Rent: $1,674.38

$1,674.38 Livability: 79

79 Cost-of-Living Index: 113.1

Newark, New Jersey

Population: 306,247

306,247 Median Rent: $1,998.16

$1,998.16 Livability: 66

66 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5

Suburbs

These New Jersey suburbs have high costs of living, especially in Ridgewood where the median rent is $400 more than Newark's.

Pompton Lakes

Population: 11,113

11,113 Median Rent: $1,905.50

$1,905.50 Livability: 92

92 Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5

Ridgewood

Population: 25,991

25,991 Median Rent: $2,469.75

$2,469.75 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8

Butler

Population: 8,019

8,019 Median Rent: $2,454.60

$2,454.60 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 124.0

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Population: 562,336

562,336 Median Rent: $1,537.87

$1,537.87 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.8

Suburbs

Albuquerque is the lowest in every category except population, making it the more affordable choice compared to the suburbs.

Rio Rancho

Population: 102,403

102,403 Median Rent: $1,768.91

$1,768.91 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 94.0

Santa Fe

Population: 86,935

86,935 Median Rent: $1,998.70

$1,998.70 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 114.0

Los Alamos

Population: 13,270

13,270 Median Rent: $2,748.29

$2,748.29 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 95.9

New York, New York

Population: 8,736,047

8,736,047 Median Rent: $3,671.01

$3,671.01 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 168.6

Suburbs

The median rent of New York City is almost $600 more than that of the next highest, and it has the lowest livability score.

Cedarhurst

Population: 7,290

7,290 Median Rent: $2,869.00

$2,869.00 Livability: 86

86 Cost-of-Living Index: 184.8

Hewlett

Population: 7,256

7,256 Median Rent: $3,072.17

$3,072.17 Livability: 86

86 Cost-of-Living Index: 168.2

Rockville Centre

Population: 25,768

25,768 Median Rent: $2,979.00

$2,979.00 Livability: 86

86 Cost-of-Living Index: 173.5

Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 864,871

864,871 Median Rent: $1,880.57

$1,880.57 Livability: 79

79 Cost-of-Living Index: 99.7

Suburbs

Those looking for a low median rent should flock to the Matthews suburb; keep in mind that it also has the highest cost of living.

Matthews

Population: 29,417

29,417 Median Rent: $1,630.90

$1,630.90 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3

Concord

Population: 102,566

102,566 Median Rent: $1,826.70

$1,826.70 Livability: 79

79 Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1

Harrisburg

Population: 18,415

18,415 Median Rent: $2,449.44

$2,449.44 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2

Fargo, North Dakota

Population: 124,979

124,979 Median Rent: $1,062.62

$1,062.62 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 89.5

Suburbs

Even though Horace has the smallest population out of the four areas, it also has the highest median rent and the highest cost of living.

West Fargo

Population: 37,913

37,913 Median Rent: $1,583.00

$1,583.00 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9

Horace

Population: 3,141

3,141 Median Rent: $1,911.67

$1,911.67 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 98.4

Grand Forks

Population: 58,867

58,867 Median Rent: $980.39

$980.39 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 85.8

Columbus, Ohio

Population: 898,143

898,143 Median Rent: $1,472.34

$1,472.34 Livability: 79

79 Cost-of-Living Index: 86.4

Suburbs

The cost of living is lowest in the city of Columbus, and only gets higher in the suburbs.

Grandview Heights

Population: 8,099

8,099 Median Rent: $1,783.50

$1,783.50 Livability: 96

96 Cost-of-Living Index: 113.4

Worthington

Population: 15,047

15,047 Median Rent: $1,644.14

$1,644.14 Livability: 93

93 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.9

Bexley

Population: 13,820

13,820 Median Rent: $1,596.25

$1,596.25 Livability: 90

90 Cost-of-Living Index: 114.1

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Population: 673,183

673,183 Median Rent: $1,286.19

$1,286.19 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 84.4

Suburbs

Oklahoma City has the second highest livability score, while maintaining the lowest median rent and the lowest cost of living.

Norman

Population: 125,745

125,745 Median Rent: $1,337.31

$1,337.31 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 87.0

Edmond

Population: 93,522

93,522 Median Rent: $1,674.58

$1,674.58 Livability: 79

79 Cost-of-Living Index: 96.3

Piedmont

Population: 7,306

7,306 Median Rent: $1,579.57

$1,579.57 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 97.6

Portland, Oregon

Population: 647,176

647,176 Median Rent: $1,779.21

$1,779.21 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9

Suburbs

Staying in Portland can get expensive, but not nearly as expensive as in these suburbs.

Sherwood

Population: 20,281

20,281 Median Rent: $1,998.22

$1,998.22 Livability: 93

93 Cost-of-Living Index: 133.2

Cedar Hills

Population: 9,511

9,511 Median Rent: $1,943.45

$1,943.45 Livability: 90

90 Cost-of-Living Index: 127.1

Milwaukie

Population: 21,108

21,108 Median Rent: $1,738.00

$1,738.00 Livability: 88

88 Cost-of-Living Index: 122.7

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Population: 1,596,865

1,596,865 Median Rent: $1,787.18

$1,787.18 Livability: 76

76 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0

Suburbs

These Pennsylvania suburbs have higher livability scores and higher costs of living than Philadelphia.

Ardmore

Population: 14,391

14,391 Median Rent: $1,976.86

$1,976.86 Livability: 91

91 Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5

Jenkintown

Population: 4,681

4,681 Median Rent: $2,037.50

$2,037.50 Livability: 90

90 Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6

Glenside

Population: 7,411

7,411 Median Rent: $1,757.14

$1,757.14 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 112.5

Providence, Rhode Island

Population: 188,812

188,812 Median Rent: $2,099.19

$2,099.19 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 108.1

Suburbs

The median rents in these suburbs are lower than the median rent in Providence.

Cranston

Population: 82,654

82,654 Median Rent: $1,957.08

$1,957.08 Livability: 83

83 Cost-of-Living Index: 111.4

Warwick

Population: 82,666

82,666 Median Rent: $1,924.12

$1,924.12 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.6

Cumberland Hill

Population: 8,925

8,925 Median Rent: $1,876.00

$1,876.00 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 113.8

Charleston, South Carolina

Population: 147,928

147,928 Median Rent: $2,142.60

$2,142.60 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 109.8

Suburbs

Even though the Mount Pleasant suburb has the highest median rent and cost of living, the other two suburbs are actually cheaper than Mount Pleasant and the major city, Charleston.

Mount Pleasant

Population: 88,900

88,900 Median Rent: $2,471.10

$2,471.10 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 128.7

Hanahan

Population: 20,381

20,381 Median Rent: $1,892.78

$1,892.78 Livability: 70

70 Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2

James Island

Population: 11,618

11,618 Median Rent: $1,873.67

$1,873.67 Livability: 70

70 Cost-of-Living Index: 108.8

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Population: 189,258

189,258 Median Rent: $1,172.12

$1,172.12 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.9

Suburbs

Sioux Falls is second in median rent to the Harrisburg suburb and has the lowest overall in cost of living of these four areas.

Brandon

Population: 10,745

10,745 Median Rent: $1,198.88

$1,198.88 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7

Tea

Population: 5,535

5,535 Median Rent: $1,109.20

$1,109.20 Livability: 79

79 Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3

Harrisburg

Population: 6,645

6,645 Median Rent: $1,408.42

$1,408.42 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2

Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 682,646

682,646 Median Rent: $1,974.56

$1,974.56 Livability: 77

77 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.1

Suburbs

Rent in Nashville is only $100 more than that of the Smyrna suburb. The suburbs, Nolensville and Franklin, on the other hand, have the highest median rents.

Nolensville

Population: 13,393

13,393 Median Rent: $2,415.33

$2,415.33 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 134.3

Franklin

Population: 81,531

81,531 Median Rent: $2,182.10

$2,182.10 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 138.5

Smyrna

Population: 52,401

52,401 Median Rent: $1,898.92

$1,898.92 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 100.1

Houston, Texas

Population: 2,293,288

2,293,288 Median Rent: $1,643.15

$1,643.15 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 95.5

Suburbs

The city of Houston is less expensive than the suburbs thanks to its low median rent and low cost of living.

Bellaire

Population: 17,262

17,262 Median Rent: $1,831.63

$1,831.63 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 169.6

Pearland

Population: 122,609

122,609 Median Rent: $1,894.18

$1,894.18 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 104.2

Sugar Land

Population: 110,272

110,272 Median Rent: $2,054.23

$2,054.23 Livability: 80

80 Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3

Salt Lake City, Utah

Population: 199,153

199,153 Median Rent: $1,682.24

$1,682.24 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 122.0

Suburbs

Based on these areas, Utah has a high cost of living compared to other states. And while Salt Lake City has the lowest cost of living, the Farmington suburb has the lowest median rent.

Farmington

Population: 23,990

23,990 Median Rent: $1,599.00

$1,599.00 Livability: 91

91 Cost-of-Living Index: 126.6

Kaysville

Population: 32,438

32,438 Median Rent: $1,899.38

$1,899.38 Livability: 89

89 Cost-of-Living Index: 124.5

Herriman

Population: 52,860

52,860 Median Rent: $1,772.67

$1,772.67 Livability: 85

85 Cost-of-Living Index: 129.6

Burlington, Vermont

Population: 44,703

44,703 Median Rent: $1,949.21

$1,949.21 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 112.3

Suburbs

Of these four areas, Essex Junction has the lowest median rent and highest livability score.

Essex Junction

Population: 10,473

10,473 Median Rent: $1,512.50

$1,512.50 Livability: 88

88 Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6

Winooski

Population: 8,015

8,015 Median Rent: $1,638.00

$1,638.00 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 105.7

Jericho

Population: 1,109

1,109 Median Rent: $2,337.80

$2,337.80 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Population: 457,658

457,658 Median Rent: $1,830.42

$1,830.42 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 103.3

Suburbs

In these Virginia suburbs, you'll spend less on rent and have a lower cost of living than in Virginia Beach.

Norfolk

Population: 238,556

238,556 Median Rent: $1,609.23

$1,609.23 Livability: 81

81 Cost-of-Living Index: 91.8

Hampton

Population: 136,748

136,748 Median Rent: $1,488.51

$1,488.51 Livability: 73

73 Cost-of-Living Index: 88.0

Portsmouth

Population: 97,454

97,454 Median Rent: $1,418.48

$1,418.48 Livability: 72

72 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.5

Seattle, Washington

Population: 726,054

726,054 Median Rent: $2,226.90

$2,226.90 Livability: 75

75 Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8

Suburbs

While Washington's cost of living is high, Seattle has the lowest median rent out of these four.

Redmond

Population: 72,166

72,166 Median Rent: $2,585.31

$2,585.31 Livability: 89

89 Cost-of-Living Index: 193.3

Woodinville

Population: 13,247

13,247 Median Rent: $2,282.13

$2,282.13 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 187.4

Sammamish

Population: 66,532

66,532 Median Rent: $3,581.33

$3,581.33 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 210.8

Charleston, West Virginia

Population: 49,055

49,055 Median Rent: $895.77

$895.77 Livability: 84

84 Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9

Suburbs

Charleston has the highest livability score, and the second lowest rent. The Nitro suburb has the lowest rent, but it's only cheaper by $60.

Teays Valley

Population: 13,805

13,805 Median Rent: $1,205.60

$1,205.60 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 90.4

Winfield

Population: 3,140

3,140 Median Rent: $1,197.50

$1,197.50 Livability: 71

71 Cost-of-Living Index: 92.8

Nitro

Population: 6,630

6,630 Median Rent: $835.33

$835.33 Livability: 70

70 Cost-of-Living Index: 79.3

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Population: 578,198

578,198 Median Rent: $1,285.44

$1,285.44 Livability: 78

78 Cost-of-Living Index: 84.7

Suburbs

The suburbs have higher median rents and costs of living than Milwaukee.

Whitefish Bay

Population: 14,818

14,818 Median Rent: $1,792.25

$1,792.25 Livability: 94

94 Cost-of-Living Index: 120.1

Shorewood

Population: 13,734

13,734 Median Rent: $1,671.89

$1,671.89 Livability: 91

91 Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3

Hales Corners

Population: 7,704

7,704 Median Rent: $1,522.00

$1,522.00 Livability: 87

87 Cost-of-Living Index: 96.9

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Population: 64,610

64,610 Median Rent: $1,213.72

$1,213.72 Livability: 82

82 Cost-of-Living Index: 99.6

Suburbs

The Ranchettes suburb has the highest median rent of all four areas, while the other two suburbs have the lowest median rents.

Ranchettes

Population: 6,179

6,179 Median Rent: $1,606.17

$1,606.17 Livability: 60

60 Cost-of-Living Index: 118.7

South Greeley

Population: 4,385

4,385 Median Rent: $1,191.70

$1,191.70 Livability: 70

70 Cost-of-Living Index: 74.8

Fox Farm College

Population: 4,321

4,321 Median Rent: $1,138.40

$1,138.40 Livability: 74

74 Cost-of-Living Index: 71.1

Methodology: To find if Homes are Cheaper in the City or Suburbs, GOBankingRates used a list of the most popular cities within each state, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Consumer Survey. Using this list, GOBankingRates then found three additional suburbs in each state near the previous major city. For the major city and the three suburbs nearby, a number of factors were found including; [1] Livability index sourced from AreaVibes, [2] June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index, and the [3] Cost-of-Living Index sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces. For the sake of this study, Alaska was excluded due to a lack of true suburbs to populate the list. All data is up to date as of July 17, 2023.

