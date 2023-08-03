Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out

Have you had enough of city life and crave a home in the suburbs? Or have you grown tired of your commute and wish you lived in the city so you could walk to the office? The differences between city and suburban living go on and on.
But what would a move cost you in terms of rent and cost of living, and how do cities and their suburbs each rank in terms of livability? A new GOBankingRates study analyzed the cost of living in a popular major city in each state alongside three suburbs, and the result was a mixed bag.
In Los Angeles, for example, your cost of living is lower in the city than in the studied suburbs. In Chicago, the opposite is true.
For the study, GOBankingRates looked at the June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index; the livability index, sourced from AreaVibes; and the Cost-of-Living Index, sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces, which takes into consideration costs such as utilities, transportation and healthcare. The higher the cost-of-living index, the more expensive the city or suburb is to live in.
Read on to learn where the big cities and suburbs rank in each state.
Huntsville, Alabama
- Population: 210,081
- Median Rent: $1,438.23
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7
Suburbs
In Alabama, living in the suburbs will cost more than renting in Huntsville, and those living in Madison have the highest cost-of-living.
Madison
- Population: 55,551
- Median Rent: $1,657.01
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5
Priceville
- Population: 3,479
- Median Rent: $1,945
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9
Hazel Green
- Population: 3,811
- Median Rent: $1,642.75
- Livability: 67
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.0
Phoenix, Arizona
- Population: 1,591,119
- Median Rent: $1,814.15
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 108.7
Suburbs
Even though Phoenix has the lowest median rent out of these four areas, it also has the lowest livability score.
Mesa
- Population: 497,752
- Median Rent: $1,820.41
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 108.4
Scottsdale
- Population: 238,685
- Median Rent: $2,159.64
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2
Tempe
- Population: 178,862
- Median Rent: $1,863.91
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 112.6
Little Rock, Arkansas
- Population: 201,893
- Median Rent: $1,163.21
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9
Suburbs
Little Rock, despite being a large city, has the lowest cost of living index and the lowest livability score of the four areas.
Cabot
- Population: 26,411
- Median Rent: $1,162.94
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 84.5
Maumelle
- Population: 19,070
- Median Rent: $1,679.70
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6
Bryant
- Population: 20,399
- Median Rent: $1,314.70
- Livability: 72
- Cost-of-Living Index: 85.3
Los Angeles, California
- Population: 3,902,440
- Median Rent: $2,923.59
- Livability: 68
- Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2
Suburbs
While Los Angeles has a median rent similar to the suburb of South Pasadena, all three suburbs have a much higher cost of living.
South Pasadena
- Population: 26,837
- Median Rent: $2,927.19
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 223.9
Redondo Beach
- Population: 70,998
- Median Rent: $3,431.60
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 214.8
Arcadia
- Population: 56,697
- Median Rent: $3,266.01
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 206.7
Denver, Colorado
- Population: 706,799
- Median Rent: $2,085.81
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 127.8
Suburbs
Unlike other states, the Lafayette suburb has a median rent below that of the much larger city of Denver, though the cost of living is higher.
Lafayette
- Population: 30,307
- Median Rent: $1,902.85
- Livability: 88
- Cost-of-Living Index: 133.0
Broomfield
- Population: 72,697
- Median Rent: $2,241.36
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 134.4
Parker
- Population: 57,311
- Median Rent: $2,387.21
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2
Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Population: 148,529
- Median Rent: $1,819.95
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 114.3
Suburbs
Those renting in West Haven will have to pay a little more than those living in the major city of Bridgeport, but the lower cost of living makes up for it.
Milford
- Population: 50,694
- Median Rent: $2,190.72
- Livability: 88
- Cost-of-Living Index: 121.1
Bethel
- Population: 11,374
- Median Rent: $2,322.50
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 127.7
West Haven
- Population: 55,518
- Median Rent: $1,991.67
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3
Wilmington, Delaware
- Population: 70,926
- Median Rent: $1,698.62
- Livability: 60
- Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3
Suburbs
Those looking for affordable living in Delaware should avoid the Newark suburb, where both the rent and cost of living are much higher than the other three areas.
Newark
- Population: 31,393
- Median Rent: $2,030.86
- Livability: 83
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
New Castle
- Population: 5,482
- Median Rent: $1,530.42
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 96.5
Dover
- Population: 38,940
- Median Rent: $1,619.10
- Livability: 67
- Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3
Jacksonville, Florida
- Population: 937,690
- Median Rent: $1,711.74
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 94.2
Suburbs
Smaller populations and a higher livability score make these Florida suburbs an ideal alternative to a major city.
Dunedin
- Population: 36,110
- Median Rent: $2,260.40
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4
St. Augustine
- Population: 13,994
- Median Rent: $2,420.26
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8
Brandon
- Population: 115,330
- Median Rent: $2,175.12
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7
Atlanta, Georgia
- Population: 492,204
- Median Rent: $2,013.98
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 109.4
Suburbs
Decatur has the lowest median rent of the four areas and is only second in cost of living, following behind Lawrenceville.
Decatur
- Population: 24,334
- Median Rent: $1,880.37
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 101.8
Lawrenceville
- Population: 30,299
- Median Rent: $2,120.22
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 99.5
Marietta
- Population: 60,962
- Median Rent: $1,957.32
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 112.1
Honolulu, Hawaii
- Population: 351,554
- Median Rent: $2,375.57
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 168.9
Suburbs
Hawaii is known for having a high cost of living when compared to other US states, and the suburbs are more expensive than Honolulu.
Kailua
- Population: 40,402
- Median Rent: $3,696.84
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 220.5
Mililani
- Population: 27,974
- Median Rent: $2,832.29
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 180.3
Waipahu
- Population: 39,927
- Median Rent: $2,512.83
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2
Boise, Idaho
- Population: 231,537
- Median Rent: $1,770.72
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 116.5
Suburbs
Renting in Pocatello instead of Boise will save you $700, and the cost of living is the lowest of the four areas.
Meridian
- Population: 115,227
- Median Rent: $2,149.98
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5
Pocatello
- Population: 55,865
- Median Rent: $1,003.73
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 86.3
Eagle
- Population: 29,665
- Median Rent: $1,588.64
- Livability: 79
- Cost-of-Living Index: 150.0
Chicago, Illinois
- Population: 2,742,119
- Median Rent: $2,124.42
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 107.4
Suburbs
With Chicago's high median rent and high cost of living, moving to the suburbs could help keep costs down.
Aurora
- Population: 183,447
- Median Rent: $2,013.89
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 89.1
Normal
- Population: 53,446
- Median Rent: $903.14
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 82.3
Bloomington
- Population: 78,372
- Median Rent: $1,191.64
- Livability: 86
- Cost-of-Living Index: 82.4
Indianapolis, Indiana
- Population: 880,104
- Median Rent: $1,408.55
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 84.9
Suburbs
All three Indiana suburbs are more expensive than the main city of Indianapolis -- both in median rent and in cost of living.
Noblesville
- Population: 68,885
- Median Rent: $1,769.81
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 98.7
Carmel
- Population: 98,137
- Median Rent: $1,779.96
- Livability: 83
- Cost-of-Living Index: 114.5
Fishers
- Population: 97,154
- Median Rent: $1,928.96
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4
Des Moines, Iowa
- Population: 213,545
- Median Rent: $1,097.36
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 78.7
Suburbs
When it comes to livability, the Ankeny suburb has the highest score, but it also has the highest rent at $400 more than the next highest.
Ankeny
- Population: 66,346
- Median Rent: $1,536.73
- Livability: 92
- Cost-of-Living Index: 92.2
Ames
- Population: 65,522
- Median Rent: $1,010.34
- Livability: 90
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.3
Coralville
- Population: 22,226
- Median Rent: $954.00
- Livability: 88
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6
Wichita, Kansas
- Population: 394,574
- Median Rent: $1,034.26
- Livability: 66
- Cost-of-Living Index: 81.6
Suburbs
Kansas suburbs are ideal for the cost-conscious -- all three have a lower median rent and a lower cost of living than Wichita, while also having higher livability scores.
Salina
- Population: 46,896
- Median Rent: $923.33
- Livability: 73
- Cost-of-Living Index: 74.5
Hutchinson
- Population: 40,202
- Median Rent: $737.30
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 72.0
Emporia
- Population: 24,220
- Median Rent: $566.25
- Livability: 73
- Cost-of-Living Index: 73.7
Louisville, Kentucky
- Population: 630,260
- Median Rent: $1,350.89
- Livability: 60
- Cost-of-Living Index: 89.7
Suburbs
These Kentucky suburbs have lower median rents and higher livability scores than the major city of Louisville, and only St. Matthews has a higher cost of living.
St. Matthews
- Population: 17,588
- Median Rent: $1,168.90
- Livability: 86
- Cost-of-Living Index: 102.6
Owensboro
- Population: 59,839
- Median Rent: $1,145.83
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 80.2
Frankfort
- Population: 28,479
- Median Rent: $836.63
- Livability: 91
- Cost-of-Living Index: 79.4
New Orleans, Louisiana
- Population: 383,974
- Median Rent: $1,716.90
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 101.6
Suburbs
The suburb of Mandeville has the highest cost of living, with the Metairie suburb close behind.
Metairie
- Population: 140,590
- Median Rent: $1,860.20
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
Kenner
- Population: 66,411
- Median Rent: $1,924.72
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 97.2
Mandeville
- Population: 12,985
- Median Rent: $1,530.13
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 104.1
Portland, Maine
- Population: 68,063
- Median Rent: $2,349.19
- Livability: 83
- Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9
Suburbs
Renting and living in Portland tends to be more expensive than in the suburbs.
Brunswick
- Population: 16,554
- Median Rent: $1,996.57
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4
Westbrook
- Population: 20,074
- Median Rent: $2,162.22
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8
Saco
- Population: 20,203
- Median Rent: $1,843.33
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4
Baltimore, Maryland
- Population: 592,211
- Median Rent: $1,681.44
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 91.3
Suburbs
Of these four areas, the major city of Baltimore has the lowest median rent and cost of living, making the suburbs the more expensive choice.
Bel Air
- Population: 10,663
- Median Rent: $1,863.06
- Livability: 89
- Cost-of-Living Index: 111.2
Perry Hall
- Population: 29,165
- Median Rent: $2,128.00
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 110.4
Towson
- Population: 59,014
- Median Rent: $1,918.12
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 115.6
Boston, Massachusetts
- Population: 672,814
- Median Rent: $3,156.66
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 153.4
Suburbs
Unlike Maryland, renting in a major city like Boston in Massachusetts will run higher than renting in the suburbs.
Winchester
- Population: 22,875
- Median Rent: $2,424.17
- Livability: 91
- Cost-of-Living Index: 204.3
Lexington
- Population: 34,235
- Median Rent: $2,963.00
- Livability: 92
- Cost-of-Living Index: 213.0
Arlington
- Population: 46,045
- Median Rent: $2,717.08
- Livability: 89
- Cost-of-Living Index: 171.2
Detroit, Michigan
- Population: 645,658
- Median Rent: $1,274.82
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 88.7
Suburbs
While Clawson has the lowest median rent, the other two suburbs have the highest median rents. The cost of living overall is higher in the suburbs.
Clawson
- Population: 11,482
- Median Rent: $1,256.90
- Livability: 91
- Cost-of-Living Index: 95.6
Berkley
- Population: 15,234
- Median Rent: $1,712.38
- Livability: 90
- Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2
Birmingham
- Population: 21,728
- Median Rent: $1,650.00
- Livability: 89
- Cost-of-Living Index: 133.8
Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Population: 425,091
- Median Rent: $1,625.37
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0
Suburbs
The Falcon Heights suburb has the lowest median rent and the highest livability score compared to the other three areas.
Falcon Heights
- Population: 5,388
- Median Rent: $1,327.50
- Livability: 91
- Cost-of-Living Index: 108.9
Champlin
- Population: 23,877
- Median Rent: $1,793.40
- Livability: 89
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.4
Rosemount
- Population: 25,513
- Median Rent: $1,641.13
- Livability: 88
- Cost-of-Living Index: 109.2
Jackson, Mississippi
- Population: 156,803
- Median Rent: $1,143.41
- Livability: 63
- Cost-of-Living Index: 81.8
Suburbs
Living in Jackon is the more affordable option with the cheapest median rent and the lowest cost of living.
Brandon
- Population: 24,887
- Median Rent: $1,733.62
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7
Madison
- Population: 27,459
- Median Rent: $1,896.43
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5
Flowood
- Population: 10,019
- Median Rent: $1,721.10
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7
Kansas City, Missouri
- Population: 502,597
- Median Rent: $1,338.76
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 87.9
Suburbs
For the most part, rent and livability in the suburbs is higher than in Kansas City.
Blue Springs
- Population: 58,265
- Median Rent: $1,622.86
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 94.4
Independence
- Population: 122,230
- Median Rent: $1,267.85
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 85.5
Lee's Summit
- Population: 100,772
- Median Rent: $1,576.75
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3
Billings, Montana
- Population: 115,689
- Median Rent: $1,400.60
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 93.4
Suburbs
Staying outside of the city will save you in rent, and in the suburb of Great Falls, you'll have a lower cost of living as well.
Laurel
- Population: 7,164
- Median Rent: $1,400.50
- Livability: 69
- Cost-of-Living Index: 95.7
Helena
- Population: 32,060
- Median Rent: $1,306.67
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4
Great Falls
- Population: 60,381
- Median Rent: $1,106.73
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 87.4
Omaha, Nebraska
- Population: 488,059
- Median Rent: $1,338.78
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 89.8
Suburbs
Living in the Gretna suburb comes with the highest cost of living and the lowest livability score.
Gretna
- Population: 5,106
- Median Rent: $1,523.25
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
Papillion
- Population: 23,875
- Median Rent: $1,620.80
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4
Bellevue
- Population: 62,888
- Median Rent: $1,284.84
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 91.7
Las Vegas, Nevada
- Population: 634,786
- Median Rent: $1,774.34
- Livability: 83
- Cost-of-Living Index: 111.0
Suburbs
While the median rent in Las Vegas is pretty high, it's still lower than the median rent in Henderson.
Winchester
- Population: 36,307
- Median Rent: $1,674.56
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 118.0
Paradise
- Population: 189,852
- Median Rent: $1,376.50
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.2
Henderson
- Population: 311,250
- Median Rent: $1,878.93
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 116.6
Manchester, New Hampshire
- Population: 114,730
- Median Rent: $1,908.63
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.3
Suburbs
The Nashua suburb is more expensive than the major city of Manchester, both in median rent and cost of living.
Concord
- Population: 43,552
- Median Rent: $1,559.80
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1
Nashua
- Population: 90,659
- Median Rent: $2,065.88
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 111.6
Derry
- Population: 23,571
- Median Rent: $1,674.38
- Livability: 79
- Cost-of-Living Index: 113.1
Newark, New Jersey
- Population: 306,247
- Median Rent: $1,998.16
- Livability: 66
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
Suburbs
These New Jersey suburbs have high costs of living, especially in Ridgewood where the median rent is $400 more than Newark's.
Pompton Lakes
- Population: 11,113
- Median Rent: $1,905.50
- Livability: 92
- Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5
Ridgewood
- Population: 25,991
- Median Rent: $2,469.75
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8
Butler
- Population: 8,019
- Median Rent: $2,454.60
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 124.0
Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Population: 562,336
- Median Rent: $1,537.87
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.8
Suburbs
Albuquerque is the lowest in every category except population, making it the more affordable choice compared to the suburbs.
Rio Rancho
- Population: 102,403
- Median Rent: $1,768.91
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 94.0
Santa Fe
- Population: 86,935
- Median Rent: $1,998.70
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 114.0
Los Alamos
- Population: 13,270
- Median Rent: $2,748.29
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 95.9
New York, New York
- Population: 8,736,047
- Median Rent: $3,671.01
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 168.6
Suburbs
The median rent of New York City is almost $600 more than that of the next highest, and it has the lowest livability score.
Cedarhurst
- Population: 7,290
- Median Rent: $2,869.00
- Livability: 86
- Cost-of-Living Index: 184.8
Hewlett
- Population: 7,256
- Median Rent: $3,072.17
- Livability: 86
- Cost-of-Living Index: 168.2
Rockville Centre
- Population: 25,768
- Median Rent: $2,979.00
- Livability: 86
- Cost-of-Living Index: 173.5
Charlotte, North Carolina
- Population: 864,871
- Median Rent: $1,880.57
- Livability: 79
- Cost-of-Living Index: 99.7
Suburbs
Those looking for a low median rent should flock to the Matthews suburb; keep in mind that it also has the highest cost of living.
Matthews
- Population: 29,417
- Median Rent: $1,630.90
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3
Concord
- Population: 102,566
- Median Rent: $1,826.70
- Livability: 79
- Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1
Harrisburg
- Population: 18,415
- Median Rent: $2,449.44
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2
Fargo, North Dakota
- Population: 124,979
- Median Rent: $1,062.62
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 89.5
Suburbs
Even though Horace has the smallest population out of the four areas, it also has the highest median rent and the highest cost of living.
West Fargo
- Population: 37,913
- Median Rent: $1,583.00
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9
Horace
- Population: 3,141
- Median Rent: $1,911.67
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 98.4
Grand Forks
- Population: 58,867
- Median Rent: $980.39
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 85.8
Columbus, Ohio
- Population: 898,143
- Median Rent: $1,472.34
- Livability: 79
- Cost-of-Living Index: 86.4
Suburbs
The cost of living is lowest in the city of Columbus, and only gets higher in the suburbs.
Grandview Heights
- Population: 8,099
- Median Rent: $1,783.50
- Livability: 96
- Cost-of-Living Index: 113.4
Worthington
- Population: 15,047
- Median Rent: $1,644.14
- Livability: 93
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.9
Bexley
- Population: 13,820
- Median Rent: $1,596.25
- Livability: 90
- Cost-of-Living Index: 114.1
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Population: 673,183
- Median Rent: $1,286.19
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 84.4
Suburbs
Oklahoma City has the second highest livability score, while maintaining the lowest median rent and the lowest cost of living.
Norman
- Population: 125,745
- Median Rent: $1,337.31
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 87.0
Edmond
- Population: 93,522
- Median Rent: $1,674.58
- Livability: 79
- Cost-of-Living Index: 96.3
Piedmont
- Population: 7,306
- Median Rent: $1,579.57
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 97.6
Portland, Oregon
- Population: 647,176
- Median Rent: $1,779.21
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9
Suburbs
Staying in Portland can get expensive, but not nearly as expensive as in these suburbs.
Sherwood
- Population: 20,281
- Median Rent: $1,998.22
- Livability: 93
- Cost-of-Living Index: 133.2
Cedar Hills
- Population: 9,511
- Median Rent: $1,943.45
- Livability: 90
- Cost-of-Living Index: 127.1
Milwaukie
- Population: 21,108
- Median Rent: $1,738.00
- Livability: 88
- Cost-of-Living Index: 122.7
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Population: 1,596,865
- Median Rent: $1,787.18
- Livability: 76
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0
Suburbs
These Pennsylvania suburbs have higher livability scores and higher costs of living than Philadelphia.
Ardmore
- Population: 14,391
- Median Rent: $1,976.86
- Livability: 91
- Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5
Jenkintown
- Population: 4,681
- Median Rent: $2,037.50
- Livability: 90
- Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6
Glenside
- Population: 7,411
- Median Rent: $1,757.14
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 112.5
Providence, Rhode Island
- Population: 188,812
- Median Rent: $2,099.19
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 108.1
Suburbs
The median rents in these suburbs are lower than the median rent in Providence.
Cranston
- Population: 82,654
- Median Rent: $1,957.08
- Livability: 83
- Cost-of-Living Index: 111.4
Warwick
- Population: 82,666
- Median Rent: $1,924.12
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.6
Cumberland Hill
- Population: 8,925
- Median Rent: $1,876.00
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 113.8
Charleston, South Carolina
- Population: 147,928
- Median Rent: $2,142.60
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 109.8
Suburbs
Even though the Mount Pleasant suburb has the highest median rent and cost of living, the other two suburbs are actually cheaper than Mount Pleasant and the major city, Charleston.
Mount Pleasant
- Population: 88,900
- Median Rent: $2,471.10
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 128.7
Hanahan
- Population: 20,381
- Median Rent: $1,892.78
- Livability: 70
- Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2
James Island
- Population: 11,618
- Median Rent: $1,873.67
- Livability: 70
- Cost-of-Living Index: 108.8
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Population: 189,258
- Median Rent: $1,172.12
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.9
Suburbs
Sioux Falls is second in median rent to the Harrisburg suburb and has the lowest overall in cost of living of these four areas.
Brandon
- Population: 10,745
- Median Rent: $1,198.88
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7
Tea
- Population: 5,535
- Median Rent: $1,109.20
- Livability: 79
- Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3
Harrisburg
- Population: 6,645
- Median Rent: $1,408.42
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2
Nashville, Tennessee
- Population: 682,646
- Median Rent: $1,974.56
- Livability: 77
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.1
Suburbs
Rent in Nashville is only $100 more than that of the Smyrna suburb. The suburbs, Nolensville and Franklin, on the other hand, have the highest median rents.
Nolensville
- Population: 13,393
- Median Rent: $2,415.33
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 134.3
Franklin
- Population: 81,531
- Median Rent: $2,182.10
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 138.5
Smyrna
- Population: 52,401
- Median Rent: $1,898.92
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 100.1
Houston, Texas
- Population: 2,293,288
- Median Rent: $1,643.15
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 95.5
Suburbs
The city of Houston is less expensive than the suburbs thanks to its low median rent and low cost of living.
Bellaire
- Population: 17,262
- Median Rent: $1,831.63
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 169.6
Pearland
- Population: 122,609
- Median Rent: $1,894.18
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 104.2
Sugar Land
- Population: 110,272
- Median Rent: $2,054.23
- Livability: 80
- Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3
Salt Lake City, Utah
- Population: 199,153
- Median Rent: $1,682.24
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 122.0
Suburbs
Based on these areas, Utah has a high cost of living compared to other states. And while Salt Lake City has the lowest cost of living, the Farmington suburb has the lowest median rent.
Farmington
- Population: 23,990
- Median Rent: $1,599.00
- Livability: 91
- Cost-of-Living Index: 126.6
Kaysville
- Population: 32,438
- Median Rent: $1,899.38
- Livability: 89
- Cost-of-Living Index: 124.5
Herriman
- Population: 52,860
- Median Rent: $1,772.67
- Livability: 85
- Cost-of-Living Index: 129.6
Burlington, Vermont
- Population: 44,703
- Median Rent: $1,949.21
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 112.3
Suburbs
Of these four areas, Essex Junction has the lowest median rent and highest livability score.
Essex Junction
- Population: 10,473
- Median Rent: $1,512.50
- Livability: 88
- Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6
Winooski
- Population: 8,015
- Median Rent: $1,638.00
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 105.7
Jericho
- Population: 1,109
- Median Rent: $2,337.80
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Population: 457,658
- Median Rent: $1,830.42
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 103.3
Suburbs
In these Virginia suburbs, you'll spend less on rent and have a lower cost of living than in Virginia Beach.
Norfolk
- Population: 238,556
- Median Rent: $1,609.23
- Livability: 81
- Cost-of-Living Index: 91.8
Hampton
- Population: 136,748
- Median Rent: $1,488.51
- Livability: 73
- Cost-of-Living Index: 88.0
Portsmouth
- Population: 97,454
- Median Rent: $1,418.48
- Livability: 72
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.5
Seattle, Washington
- Population: 726,054
- Median Rent: $2,226.90
- Livability: 75
- Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8
Suburbs
While Washington's cost of living is high, Seattle has the lowest median rent out of these four.
Redmond
- Population: 72,166
- Median Rent: $2,585.31
- Livability: 89
- Cost-of-Living Index: 193.3
Woodinville
- Population: 13,247
- Median Rent: $2,282.13
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 187.4
Sammamish
- Population: 66,532
- Median Rent: $3,581.33
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 210.8
Charleston, West Virginia
- Population: 49,055
- Median Rent: $895.77
- Livability: 84
- Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9
Suburbs
Charleston has the highest livability score, and the second lowest rent. The Nitro suburb has the lowest rent, but it's only cheaper by $60.
Teays Valley
- Population: 13,805
- Median Rent: $1,205.60
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 90.4
Winfield
- Population: 3,140
- Median Rent: $1,197.50
- Livability: 71
- Cost-of-Living Index: 92.8
Nitro
- Population: 6,630
- Median Rent: $835.33
- Livability: 70
- Cost-of-Living Index: 79.3
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Population: 578,198
- Median Rent: $1,285.44
- Livability: 78
- Cost-of-Living Index: 84.7
Suburbs
The suburbs have higher median rents and costs of living than Milwaukee.
Whitefish Bay
- Population: 14,818
- Median Rent: $1,792.25
- Livability: 94
- Cost-of-Living Index: 120.1
Shorewood
- Population: 13,734
- Median Rent: $1,671.89
- Livability: 91
- Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3
Hales Corners
- Population: 7,704
- Median Rent: $1,522.00
- Livability: 87
- Cost-of-Living Index: 96.9
Cheyenne, Wyoming
- Population: 64,610
- Median Rent: $1,213.72
- Livability: 82
- Cost-of-Living Index: 99.6
Suburbs
The Ranchettes suburb has the highest median rent of all four areas, while the other two suburbs have the lowest median rents.
Ranchettes
- Population: 6,179
- Median Rent: $1,606.17
- Livability: 60
- Cost-of-Living Index: 118.7
South Greeley
- Population: 4,385
- Median Rent: $1,191.70
- Livability: 70
- Cost-of-Living Index: 74.8
Fox Farm College
- Population: 4,321
- Median Rent: $1,138.40
- Livability: 74
- Cost-of-Living Index: 71.1
Ashleigh Ray and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find if Homes are Cheaper in the City or Suburbs, GOBankingRates used a list of the most popular cities within each state, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Consumer Survey. Using this list, GOBankingRates then found three additional suburbs in each state near the previous major city. For the major city and the three suburbs nearby, a number of factors were found including; [1] Livability index sourced from AreaVibes, [2] June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index, and the [3] Cost-of-Living Index sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces. For the sake of this study, Alaska was excluded due to a lack of true suburbs to populate the list. All data is up to date as of July 17, 2023.
