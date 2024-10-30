ARE Holdings Revises Forecast Amid Strong Gold Sales

ARE Holdings, Inc. (JP:5857) has released an update.

ARE Holdings, Inc. has reported higher-than-expected revenue for the six months ending September 2024, driven by strong gold sales in its precious metals recycling business. Despite some challenges in the North American refining business, the company has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, anticipating a substantial increase in revenue. The revisions reflect the company’s adaptability to market trends and its strategic focus on expanding its gold sales.

