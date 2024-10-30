News & Insights

Stocks

ARE Holdings Projects Strong Growth Amid Revenue Surge

October 30, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ARE Holdings, Inc. (JP:5857) has released an update.

ARE Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue and profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, driven by a 66.7% rise in revenue and a 25.6% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent. Despite a reduction in total comprehensive income, the company forecasts continued growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a projected 49% increase in revenue.

For further insights into JP:5857 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.