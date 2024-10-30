ARE Holdings Projects Strong Growth Amid Revenue Surge

ARE Holdings, Inc. (JP:5857) has released an update.

ARE Holdings, Inc. reported a significant increase in revenue and profits for the six months ending September 30, 2024, driven by a 66.7% rise in revenue and a 25.6% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent. Despite a reduction in total comprehensive income, the company forecasts continued growth for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a projected 49% increase in revenue.

