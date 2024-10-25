ARE Holdings Expands with New Thai Subsidiary

ARE Holdings, Inc. (JP:5857) has released an update.

ARE Holdings, Inc. has successfully established a new overseas subsidiary, Asahi Pretec (Thailand) Co., Ltd., ahead of schedule. The new subsidiary, located in the Bangplee Industrial Estate in Thailand, will focus on collecting and refining waste containing precious metals. While business operations are set to start in January 2025, the company anticipates minimal impact on its fiscal year 2025 business results.

