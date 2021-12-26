Are HealthStream, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HSTM) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 9.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on HealthStream's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HealthStream is:

2.1% = US$7.2m ÷ US$342m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.02 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

HealthStream's Earnings Growth And 2.1% ROE

As you can see, HealthStream's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 7.2%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. HealthStream was still able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing HealthStream's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:HSTM Past Earnings Growth December 26th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is HealthStream fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is HealthStream Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that HealthStream doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that HealthStream certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

