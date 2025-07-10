Are Growth Stocks Back? 3 That Look Like Winners to Buy Now

In today's dynamic and volatile market terrain, investors are increasingly drawn to opportunities that promise robust growth but also steadfast reliability. This prevailing market trend is what underscores a fundamental shift in investment priorities, as market capital seeks out havens that offer predictable and secure returns despite global and economic uncertainties.

It is against this backdrop that powerful secular tailwinds are converging to forge a new league of market leaders. Consider, for instance:

A pharmaceutical giant, propelling forward with a pipeline of breakthrough medicines.

A technology sector leader, standing at the very epicenter of the transformative AI build-out.

A resilient consumer brand, consistently expanding its market share through innovative strategies.

These diverse entities serve as potent illustrations of these underlying forces in action, each meticulously executing a clear and visionary strategy that is translating directly into impressive and sustained financial results.

Eli Lilly: The Prescription for Growth

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is demonstrating to the market how groundbreaking innovation can drive financial growth.

The company's success is being powered by its GLP-1 drugs: Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight management. These treatments have become massive hits, tapping into a global health trend and a market estimated to be worth $100 billion by 2030. This demand fueled a remarkable 45% year-over-year revenue increase in the company’s most recent quarter. Management is confident this momentum will continue, reaffirming a full-year 2025 revenue forecast between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion.

For investors, the story extends beyond recent positive results. Eli Lilly is building a deep pipeline designed to sustain this growth for years. A key asset is orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 drug. A daily pill offers a level of convenience that could dramatically expand the market beyond what is possible with injectables. The company plans to submit this drug for regulatory approval by the end of 2025.

In another area, its Alzheimer’s treatment, Kisunla, recently received FDA approval for a new, safer dosing schedule. This critical update could provide a significant competitive advantage in a challenging but potentially huge market. While the competitive landscape is active, the sheer size of the obesity and diabetes markets provides a vast runway for Lilly's effective treatments to thrive.

Broadcom: The AI Architect

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has cemented its role as a mission-critical supplier for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The company's financial reports demonstrate a clear connection between the AI trend and its bottom line. AI-related revenue surged an impressive 46% year-over-year to $4.4 billion in its second fiscal quarter of 2025. Even more telling, management expects that growth to accelerate, forecasting AI revenue to climb to $5.1 billion in the next quarter.

This powerful performance comes from Broadcom’s leadership in two vital areas of the data center. First is its dominance in high-performance networking hardware. Its Tomahawk Ethernet switches are the essential building blocks for connecting thousands of AI servers, handling the massive data loads required for AI training.

Secondly, it creates custom AI chips, known as ASICs, for some of the world's largest cloud computing companies. This makes Broadcom a deeply integrated and essential partner for the biggest names in tech. Recent developments within the VMware division of the company further strengthen this position. VMware provides a high-margin, recurring software revenue stream, enabling large companies to manage complex IT environments and deploy AI applications securely with a hybrid cloud platform. This strategic fit creates a more resilient and diversified business, where the explosive growth in AI more than compensates for slower, though stabilizing, non-AI segments.

e.l.f. Beauty: The Resilient Consumer Play

In the fast-moving consumer staples sector, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stands out with a rare and impressive track record of disciplined execution. The most powerful indicator of its success is an incredible streak of 25 consecutive quarters of net sales and market share growth. For investors, this demonstrates a consistent ability to perform and win, cementing its position as the top cosmetics brand by unit share in the United States.

The company’s growth is due to an innovative, multi-pronged strategy. International expansion is a key pillar, with recent launches in over 1,200 new European retail locations providing tangible evidence of its growing global footprint. At the same time, e.l.f. is executing a savvy acquisition strategy to enter new markets. The recent $1 billion deal to acquire Rhode, the popular skincare brand founded by Hailey Bieber, is a calculated push into the lucrative prestige beauty category.

This move leverages the power of celebrity brands and opens the door to a new customer demographic, thereby significantly expanding the company's addressable market. It builds on the success of its earlier acquisition of skincare brand Naturium. At its core, the brand’s power stems from a simple yet effective value proposition: delivering high-quality, on-trend products at affordable prices. This creates a loyal customer base that makes the company resilient, even during times of economic pressure.

A Focus On Market Leadership

In today's complex market, clarity emerges when focusing on companies with undeniable momentum. Eli Lilly is actively shaping the future of medicine. Broadcom is building the essential foundation for the future of technology. And e.l.f. Beauty is masterfully defining the future of its consumer category.

Together, they demonstrate that for investors seeking growth, the most compelling opportunities often lie with businesses that are not just participating in major trends, but actively leading them.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.