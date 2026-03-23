Are GLP-1 Drugs Becoming a Meaningful Revenue Driver for CAH Stock?

Cardinal Health CAH is clearly benefiting from the rapid adoption of GLP-1 therapies, though the impact remains more pronounced on revenues than profitability. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, GLP-1 drugs contributed approximately six percentage points to revenue growth within the Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment, underscoring their role as a meaningful top-line tailwind.

This contribution can be attributed to strong demand across injectable therapies, which continue to dominate the current GLP-1 market. Management highlighted robust pharmaceutical demand across categories, with GLP-1s representing a key volume driver within brand and specialty drug distribution. The scale of demand has significantly lifted distribution volumes, reinforcing Cardinal Health’s position as a critical intermediary in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

However, the profit impact remains limited. Management reiterated that despite the surge in volumes, GLP-1s are unlikely to be a major driver of underlying profitability, reflecting the typical economics of pharmaceutical distribution, where margins are relatively stable and volume-driven. This dynamic explains why GLP-1 growth has translated more into revenue expansion than margin acceleration.

The evolution of oral GLP-1 therapies could extend this growth trajectory. While current oral contributions remain minimal, Cardinal Health expects adoption to increase over time, potentially offsetting the natural moderation in injectable growth as the market matures.

Overall, GLP-1 drugs are emerging as a meaningful revenue catalyst for Cardinal Health, driven by strong demand and expanding patient adoption. While their contribution to earnings remains modest, the sustained volume growth and future pipeline, particularly oral therapies, position GLP-1s as a durable top-line growth driver in the near to medium term.

Peer Update

Hims & Hers Health HIMS positioned GLP-1 therapies as a key but non-core growth accelerator, rather than a singular dependency. The company highlighted that GLP-1s significantly boosted weight-loss adoption, with the category scaling rapidly and contributing to subscriber growth, though only a minority of users currently utilize compounded GLP-1s.

HIMS emphasized falling injectable prices and rising consumer demand as structural tailwinds. For 2026, Hims & Hers Health plans to expand its treatment assortment, including next-generation therapies, while leveraging AI, diagnostics and personalization to deepen engagement. Importantly, Hims & Hers Health expects GLP-1 to remain a growth lever, but within a diversified platform supporting long-term monetization.

LifeMD LFMD is more directly supported by GLP-1 momentum, with weight management emerging as its primary growth engine entering 2026. LifeMD reported that GLP-1-driven demand is accelerating sharply, with nearly 700 daily sign-ups and over 80% of new patients opting for branded therapies, highlighting strong consumer uptake.

The launch of oral Wegovy, alongside injectable offerings, has nearly doubled patient acquisition, improving unit economics and driving aggressive marketing investments. LifeMD plans to capitalize on this demand through expanded pharma partnerships, bundled offerings and pharmacy integration. While near-term profitability may be impacted by acquisition spending, LifeMD expects GLP-1 to materially drive revenue growth and scale benefits through 2026 and beyond.

CAH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CAH have surged 36.2% over the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, Cardinal Health trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, above the industry average. It is also higher than its five-year median of 17.14. CAH carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a 25.1% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.