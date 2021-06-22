Are Forestar Group Inc.'s (NYSE:FOR) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 8.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Forestar Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Forestar Group is:

9.0% = US$85m ÷ US$945m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Forestar Group's Earnings Growth And 9.0% ROE

At first glance, Forestar Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.9%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, Forestar Group reported a moderate 16% net income growth over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Forestar Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:FOR Past Earnings Growth June 22nd 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Forestar Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Forestar Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Forestar Group has some positive aspects to its business. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

