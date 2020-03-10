Are Fixed or Variable Annuities Better for This Market?

(New York)

Any advisor even remotely familiar with annuities will know that while the two share the nomenclature of being “annuities”, fixed and variable annuities are very different. Fixed annuities protect principal and give limited upside, all with the design of trying to outperform CDs. Variable annuities do not protect principal, but offer much more flexibility and choice in allocation and give good upside. They do have fairly stringent rules during the accumulation phase, but that can lead to good income in the payout phase. In terms of the current market, there are two ways to look at it, and the proper investment depends on the age and position of the client. If the client is younger and wants capital appreciation, then the current market may offer a good entry point for a variable annuity. If someone is nearing retirement, locking in principal protection is likely crucial, so fixed annuities would be preferable.

FINSUM: The reality is that a lot of clients are going to be liking the security of principal protection in the current environment (which makes some sense), so those are probably going to be the most apposite for the current market.

