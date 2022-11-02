Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

The Bank of Princeton is a member of our Finance group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. The Bank of Princeton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPRN's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BPRN has moved about 8.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -14.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, The Bank of Princeton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Bridgewater (BWB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.9%.

For Bridgewater, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, The Bank of Princeton belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.4% so far this year, so BPRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Bridgewater is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to The Bank of Princeton and Bridgewater as they could maintain their solid performance.

