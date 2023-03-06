Are Finance Stocks Lagging The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is one of 868 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BK's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BK has moved about 12.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 6.1% on average. This shows that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Deutsche Bank (DB). The stock has returned 8.3% year-to-date.

In Deutsche Bank's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation belongs to the Banks - Major Regional industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, so BK is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Deutsche Bank belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +8.9% year to date.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and Deutsche Bank could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

