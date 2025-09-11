Are Finance Stocks Lagging SoFi Technologies (SOFI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 866 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. SoFi Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SOFI's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SOFI has returned about 65.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 12.3%. As we can see, SoFi Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aviva (AVVIY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 55.3%.

For Aviva, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, SoFi Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 93 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.5% this year, meaning that SOFI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Aviva belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved -0.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track SoFi Technologies, Inc. and Aviva. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

