Are Finance Stocks Lagging Simon Property Group (SPG) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Simon Property (SPG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Simon Property is a member of our Finance group, which includes 837 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Simon Property is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPG's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, SPG has returned 1.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 5% on average. As we can see, Simon Property is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CBOE Global (CBOE). The stock has returned 15.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, CBOE Global's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Simon Property belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.8% so far this year, so SPG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

CBOE Global, however, belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved -5.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Simon Property and CBOE Global as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.