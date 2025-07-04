Are Finance Stocks Lagging Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Sierra Bancorp is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Sierra Bancorp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSRR's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BSRR has returned 11.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 9.9% on average. This means that Sierra Bancorp is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (CMWAY). The stock is up 24.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sierra Bancorp belongs to the Banks - West industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3% so far this year, so BSRR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #25. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.4%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Sierra Bancorp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

