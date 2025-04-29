Are Finance Stocks Lagging RITHM CAP CP (RITM) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Rithm (RITM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Rithm is one of 858 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Rithm is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RITM's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that RITM has returned about 1.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.8%. As we can see, Rithm is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Rithm belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 88 individual stocks and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that RITM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #16. The industry has moved +14.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Rithm and Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. Unsponsored ADR (BPCGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.