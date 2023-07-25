Are Finance Stocks Lagging Prologis (PLD) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Prologis (PLD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Prologis is a member of our Finance group, which includes 856 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Prologis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, PLD has gained about 12.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 10.1% on average. As we can see, Prologis is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

American Equity Investment (AEL) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.8%.

The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment's current year EPS has increased 25.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Prologis belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 100 individual companies and currently sits at #124 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.9% so far this year, so PLD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, American Equity Investment belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +14.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Prologis and American Equity Investment as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

