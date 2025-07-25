Are Finance Stocks Lagging Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is one of 869 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGY's full-year earnings has moved 90.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that PGY has returned about 246.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 10.8%. This shows that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Acadian Asset Management (AAMI) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 51.7%.

The consensus estimate for Acadian Asset Management's current year EPS has increased 20% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 93 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.3% so far this year, so PGY is performing better in this area. Acadian Asset Management is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pagaya Technologies Ltd. and Acadian Asset Management as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

