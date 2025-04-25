Are Finance Stocks Lagging Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is one of 858 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGY's full-year earnings has moved 42.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PGY has moved about 17.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 0.5% on average. As we can see, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY). The stock has returned 30.7% year-to-date.

In BB Seguridade Participacoes SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.3% so far this year, so PGY is performing better in this area. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Pagaya Technologies Ltd. and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

