Are Finance Stocks Lagging NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has NewtekOne (NEWT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

NewtekOne is a member of our Finance group, which includes 830 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NewtekOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEWT's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, NEWT has gained about 29.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.4% on average. As we can see, NewtekOne is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11%.

The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage's current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, NewtekOne belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 107 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.1% so far this year, meaning that NEWT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Federal Agricultural Mortgage belongs to the Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #170. The industry has moved -30.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on NewtekOne and Federal Agricultural Mortgage as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.