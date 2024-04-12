Are Finance Stocks Lagging Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Mr Cooper (COOP) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Mr Cooper is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mr Cooper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that COOP has returned about 18.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 1.4%. As we can see, Mr Cooper is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Fidelis Insurance Holdings (FIHL). The stock has returned 46.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Fidelis Insurance Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mr Cooper belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that COOP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Fidelis Insurance Holdings falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #87. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Mr Cooper and Fidelis Insurance Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.

