Are Finance Stocks Lagging Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mr Cooper (COOP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mr Cooper is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 859 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mr Cooper is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COOP's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that COOP has returned about 45.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 16.6%. This means that Mr Cooper is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Axis Capital (AXS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 43.4%.

Over the past three months, Axis Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mr Cooper is a member of the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.4% so far this year, so COOP is performing better in this area.

Axis Capital, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +27.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Mr Cooper and Axis Capital. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

