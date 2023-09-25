Are Finance Stocks Lagging Midwest Holding (MDWT) This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Midwest Holding Inc. is one of 850 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Midwest Holding Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDWT's full-year earnings has moved 24.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MDWT has returned about 104.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. As we can see, Midwest Holding Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.5%.

In Enact Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Midwest Holding Inc. belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 62 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.5% so far this year, so MDWT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Enact Holdings, Inc. falls under the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this industry has 35 stocks and is ranked #147. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Midwest Holding Inc. and Enact Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

